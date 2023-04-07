ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.82 and last traded at $80.82. Approximately 44,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 612,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

