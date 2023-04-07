Ontology Tops 1-Day Volume of $607.44 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $258.45 million and $607.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.59 or 0.06640172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

