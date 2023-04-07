Oppenheimer Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Market Perform

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

