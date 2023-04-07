Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVN. StockNews.com raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Novan Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

