Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Orchard Funding Group Price Performance
ORCH stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.05. The firm has a market cap of £8.86 million, a P/E ratio of 610.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.63. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.82).
About Orchard Funding Group
