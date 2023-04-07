Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

ORCH stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.05. The firm has a market cap of £8.86 million, a P/E ratio of 610.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.63. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.82).

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

