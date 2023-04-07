Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

OTIS stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 57.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

