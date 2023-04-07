Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

TSE:OVV opened at C$52.65 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

