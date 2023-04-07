Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW opened at $191.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,617.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,219 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,357 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

