Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palomar traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.43. 7,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

PLMR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

