Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $95.64 Average PT from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

