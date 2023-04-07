PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $45.31 Average PT from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.