PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

