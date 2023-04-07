Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.85) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 654 ($8.12) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,486.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 761.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 726.52.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

