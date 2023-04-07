Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

