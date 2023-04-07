Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

