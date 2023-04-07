Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,445,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,800,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 333.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 85,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

