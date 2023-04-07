Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,445,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,800,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
