Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,445,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,800,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.