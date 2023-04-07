Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

PGZ stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.