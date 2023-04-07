Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
PGZ stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
