Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PGZ opened at $9.58 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.