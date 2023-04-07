Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PGZ opened at $9.58 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

