Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,306,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
