ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 45,251,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,696,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

