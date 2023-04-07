Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Legend Biotech Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.