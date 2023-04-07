Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Surgalign in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgalign’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Surgalign Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
