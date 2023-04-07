Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $7,461,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.