Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimera Sciences, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

