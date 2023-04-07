Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 204.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 969.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

