Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Lifted by Analyst

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $13.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $57.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $55.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $14.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $61.26 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million.

Cable One Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $695.22 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,497.89. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

