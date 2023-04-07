Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 33.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

