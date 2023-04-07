Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.