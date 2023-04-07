Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lowered by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $377,321,000. Amundi grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

