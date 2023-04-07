Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Lowered by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
