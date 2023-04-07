Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

OVV opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

