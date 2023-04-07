Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Reduced by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.