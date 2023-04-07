Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $8.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $350.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $572.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.81 and a 200-day moving average of $360.04.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

