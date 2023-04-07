Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by Zacks Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Shares of PXD opened at $208.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

