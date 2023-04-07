Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.