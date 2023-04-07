Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Renalytix in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of RNLX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.48. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Renalytix by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Renalytix by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

