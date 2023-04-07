Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SQM opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.