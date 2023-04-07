Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo



Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

