Qtum Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00011092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $323.89 million and $62.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,605,655 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

