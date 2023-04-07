Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $126,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Truist Financial cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.86 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

