Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.75

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

