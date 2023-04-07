Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.11.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

