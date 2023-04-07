Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

