Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

