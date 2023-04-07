Rarible Price Reaches $1.60 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Rarible has a market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $293,948.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

