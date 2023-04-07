Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LIF opened at C$31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.20.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

