Raymond James Cuts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $4.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 676,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,474. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

