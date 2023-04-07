Raymond James Increases Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $26.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $571,367. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

