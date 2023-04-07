Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $6.57 Average PT from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $973.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.28. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

